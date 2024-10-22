Family feud leads to shooting during run-in at Dayton liquor store

A man was shot in the leg during a run-in over the summer with another man at a liquor store in Dayton.
Angelo Maurice Craver, 31, was charged Tuesday in Dayton Municipal Court with two counts of felonious assault.
The gunshot victim said he was in line Aug. 29 at Gina’s Liquor & Drive-Thru at 2227 Germantown St. when he heard a commotion behind him. When he turned around, he saw Craver and heard him ask the people he arrived with for a gun, according to an affidavit.
“(The gunshot victim) then began to run and saw Craver with a gun in his hand shooting at him and he was struck by one bullet in the thigh,” the affidavit stated.
The victim got into a car that was fleeing the gunfire and was driven to a local hospital.
The victim identified Craver as the shooter and said there was hostility between his family and the Craver family. He also reportedly picked Craver out of a photo spread, according to court documents.
A warrant was issued for Craver’s arrest.
About the Author