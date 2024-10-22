Family feud leads to shooting during run-in at Dayton liquor store

The gunshot victim said he was in line Aug. 29 at Gina’s Liquor & Drive-Thru at 2227 Germantown St. when he heard a commotion behind him. When he turned around, he saw Craver and heard him ask the people he arrived with for a gun, according to an affidavit.

“(The gunshot victim) then began to run and saw Craver with a gun in his hand shooting at him and he was struck by one bullet in the thigh,” the affidavit stated.

The victim got into a car that was fleeing the gunfire and was driven to a local hospital.

The victim identified Craver as the shooter and said there was hostility between his family and the Craver family. He also reportedly picked Craver out of a photo spread, according to court documents.

A warrant was issued for Craver’s arrest.