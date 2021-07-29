FBI arrests Englewood man, Piqua woman in U.S. Capitol siege

The FBI received an anonymous tip Jan. 9 about three people present at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 who posted photos and videos on social media. One person was identified as Messer, and the other two as Borgerding and her husband, according to a statement of facts filed in their cases.

A public post made by Messer on Jan. 8 on Facebook stated, “Joe Biden is claiming Trump supporters were taking selfies with the capitol police. This is true. I’m glad the police took time out for these selfies during the fake riot.”

Borgerding also made posts on social media about her involvement in the attack, including one made to a relative that read, “YES I was inside the Capitol Building for a long time. You don’t know The Truth what really happened,” the court document stated.

Credit: U.S. District Court

Facebook records show images of Messer and the Borgerdings from both inside and outside the Capitol building, according to records. In one photo, Borgerding is shown on the steps of the Capitol holding a “Q” sign. Although the documents allege that Borgerding’s husband is shown with her in some of the images, no charges have been filed against him.

Five other people in the region have been charged in the Capitol riot: Timothy Hart of Huber Heights; Champaign County residents Donovan Crowl and Jessica Watkins; and Warren County couple Sandra and Bennie Parker.