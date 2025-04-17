FBI arrests Warren County man accused of leaving explosive device at sports complex

Explore Lawyer for Miami County doctor Werling argues against prison in explosives case

The FBI said that they believe Phillips put the explosive device at the complex on Sept. 22, 2024, before it was found by a patrol officer for the Lebanon Division of Police. The IED was collected by the Butler County Bomb Squad to be tested.

In addition, court documents said that the task force connected Phillips to other incidents where he allegedly had and detonated explosives.

The task force also conducted “court-authorized law enforcement activity” at locations in Oxford, Liberty Twp. and Mason.

“The FBI and our partners worked together to ensure his actions were stopped before there was any risk to public safety,” stated FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge Elena Iatarola.

The FBI was assisted by several law enforcement agencies in the investigation, including police departments in Lebanon, Mason and Dayton, the sheriff’s offices in Warren and Butler counties, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.