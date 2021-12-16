dayton-daily-news logo
FBI searches Fairborn home as part of investigation

FBI agents searched a home in the 100 block of Pat Lane in Fairborn on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. JIM NOELKER / STAFF
FBI agents searched a home in the 100 block of Pat Lane in Fairborn on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. JIM NOELKER / STAFF

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
Updated 3 minutes ago

FBI agents searched a Fairborn house as part of an investigation Thursday morning.

Agents could be seen in the 100 block of Pat Lane this morning around 10 a.m. A spokesperson from the FBI confirmed the agency was conducting law enforcement activity on Pat Lane as part of an ongoing investigation. No other details could be released.

FBI agents had a table set up outside a Fairborn home on Pat Lane with blank CDs as part of an investigation on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. JIM NOELKER / STAFF

FBI agents had a table set up outside a Fairborn home on Pat Lane with blank CDs as part of an investigation on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. JIM NOELKER / STAFF
FBI agents had a table set up outside a Fairborn home on Pat Lane with blank CDs as part of an investigation on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. JIM NOELKER / STAFF

The agents were outside a house that had a notice posted saying it was condemned. There was a table set up outside that had blank CDs and other evidence on it.

Just before 11 a.m., agents began to leave the scene. It is not clear if anyone has been taken into custody.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.

About the Author

Kristen Spicker
