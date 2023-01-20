FBI, Ohio BCI to take over investigation into Butler Twp arrest

When police asked for Hancock for her identification to serve a trespass notice, she refused.

The exchange with police continued to get more heated, with Hancock continuing to refuse to give her identification, until Zellers decided to place her under arrest.

According to the officers, Hancock resisted arrest, leading to a struggle and Zellers threatening to use a Taser on her.

The sergeant wrote in his report that he didn’t think the Taser would work through Hancock’s coat so, in order to get her to comply, “I used my right hand and with an open hand palm strike, I struck Hancock on the right side of the face near her mouth.”

A bystander captured the arrest on video, which was circulated on social media, leading the Butler Twp. police to publicly acknowledge the video and release the incident reports and body and cruiser camera footage.

The sergeant remains on administrative leave during the investigation.