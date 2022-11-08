FBI: Student accused in UD threat investigation

A male student was taken into custody in connection to a potential shooting threat at the University of Dayton posted on a social media app called Yik Yak Monday.
The man, who has not been identified, is facing making a terroristic threat and inducing panic charges, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation Cincinnati Field Office.
UD Public Safety personnel discovered the threat Monday and immediately opened an investigation, according university officials.
The university contacted the FBI, which used its resources to identify the person believed to have posted the threat. The FBI turned the information over to UD Public Safety who then arrested the student, according to the FBI.
“This incident demonstrates the important partnership between the FBI and local police who work together each day to help protect our community,” stated FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge J. William Rivers. “While the FBI provided assistance in this investigation, the University of Dayton Department of Public Safety led this effort and utilized all available resources to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff at UD.”
The FBI has seen an increase in hoax threats to schools and universities, as well as other public buildings in central and southern Ohio, according to a press release. The Cincinnati Field Office noted making a threat via social media, text and email and over the phone can be a federal crime and that the FBI and local law enforcement agencies will continue to investigate all threats seriously.
UD encouraged anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to call UD Public Safety at 937-229-2121 or 911.
About the Author