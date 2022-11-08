FBI: Student accused in UD threat investigation

The university contacted the FBI, which used its resources to identify the person believed to have posted the threat. The FBI turned the information over to UD Public Safety who then arrested the student, according to the FBI.

“This incident demonstrates the important partnership between the FBI and local police who work together each day to help protect our community,” stated FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge J. William Rivers. “While the FBI provided assistance in this investigation, the University of Dayton Department of Public Safety led this effort and utilized all available resources to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff at UD.”