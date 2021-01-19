Federal complaint: Champaign County woman had directions for making explosives

Jessica Watkins, 38, of Woodstock, is charged in federal court with conspiracy, conspiracy to impede or injure officer, destruction of government property, obstruction of an official proceeding, entering a restricted building or grounds and violent entry or disorderly conduct. In an amended complaint filed Tuesday in the United States District Court of the District of Columbia, an FBI agent writes that authorities found in Watkins’ home several items, including pool cues cut down to baton size.

“On January 17, 2021, FBI agents in Ohio attempted to execute both warrants in Ohio,” the complaint says. “Agents were unable to locate Watkins, but initiated the search of her home. One record that agents recovered appears to be directions for making explosives, authored by ‘The Jolly Roger.’ I know that Watkins operates a bar known as the Jolly Roger, and is believed to operate a Facebook account under that same user name.”