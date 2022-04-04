Fire investigators looking for Vandalia arson suspect

Fire investigators from the City of Vandalia Division of Fire are searching for information about an arson fire that happened last month.
A person wearing a hooded sweatshirt was seen arriving and exiting a vehicle at 260 N. Dixie Drive between 3 and 6:30 a.m. on March 20, according to a press release from City of Vandalia Division of Fire.
Several fires were set to the structure from the alleyway, according to the press release.
If anyone has any information regarding the arson fire or has any fire-related tips, people can contact the Vandalia Division of Fire at 937-898-2261 or the Vandalia Dispatch line at 937-898-5868.
