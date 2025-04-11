Breaking: Springfield Haitian leader reacts as judge halts Trump immigration crackdown

Florida man guilty in police chase, US 35 shooting in Dayton

Crime & Law
By
1 minute ago
X

A Florida man shot and injured by police January 2024 following a chase and crash from Trotwood to U.S. 35 in Dayton is facing a prison term following his conviction by a Montgomery County jury.

James Michael Skirvin, 55, of Venice, Florida, is scheduled to be sentenced April 24 by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Elizabeth Ellis after jurors on Thursday found him guilty of four counts of felonious assault of a police officer, two counts of aggravated menacing and single counts of felonious assault, vehicular assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence.

He was accused of hitting his 35-year-old daughter with a pickup truck Jan. 8, 2024, following an argument at Voyager Village, a mobile home park off West Third Street (U.S. 35) in Trotwood.

James Skirvin

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

icon to expand image

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

When Trotwood police arrived and began to aid the woman, Skirvin reportedly drove past at high speed and pointed a long gun at the officers, who then tried to catch up for a traffic stop.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Dayton Police Department also responded to assist Trotwood crews.

ExploreTimeline and map for chase, crash, officer-involved shooting from Trotwood to US 35

During the pursuit, Skirvin drove erratically, swerved into oncoming traffic — forcing a Trotwood cruiser to take evasive action to avoid a collision — and fired a rifle at officers out the window of his pickup truck, police said.

Skirvin reportedly drove over tire deflation devices at U.S. 35 West near Liscum Drive, then drove across all west and east lanes and hit a sheriff’s cruiser head on and landed on top of a Trotwood police cruiser.

Skirvin had no known local criminal history outside of minor traffic infractions in the Dayton area, police said.

It is not clear how many times Skirvin was hit, but seven Dayton officers, four Trotwood officers and two deputies fired their weapons.

A Montgomery County grand jury in July declined to indict the 13 officers — 12 men and one woman — involved in the shootout, finding that they had acted lawfully, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Skirvin and the Trotwood officer hurt in the crash, identified as Michael Richardson, were taken to Miami Valley Hospital — Skirvin by ambulance and the officer by cruiser. Both have since recovered.

Skirvin’s daughter was treated and released after she was hit, Trotwood police said.

A man reportedly shot at officers before crossing U.S. 35 at Liscum Drive in Dayton to hit two cruisers during a felonious assault investigation in Montgomery County on Monday morning, Jan. 8, 2024. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: Jim Noelker

icon to expand image

Credit: Jim Noelker

ExploreRELATED: Man indicted in Trotwood domestic incident that led to US 35 chase, police shooting

U.S. 35 was shut down for more than eight hours between Infirmary Road and Abbey Avenue for the investigation and cleanup.

U.S. 35 was closed in Dayton Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, for a police investigation near Liscum Drive. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: Jim Noelker

icon to expand image

Credit: Jim Noelker

In Other News
1
UPDATE: $10K reward offered in Kettering gun store break-in
2
Timeline and map for chase, crash, officer-involved shooting from...
3
Man gets prison in killing of reported Harrison Twp. Boost Mobile...
4
Former Dayton attorney gets prison for grooming girl in Nevada
5
Man gets up to life in prison, woman newly charged in death of Harrison...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers the communities of Kettering, Oakwood and northern Warren County, including Springboro and Franklin. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University.