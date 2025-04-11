Florida man guilty in police chase, US 35 shooting in Dayton

He was accused of hitting his 35-year-old daughter with a pickup truck Jan. 8, 2024, following an argument at Voyager Village, a mobile home park off West Third Street (U.S. 35) in Trotwood.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

When Trotwood police arrived and began to aid the woman, Skirvin reportedly drove past at high speed and pointed a long gun at the officers, who then tried to catch up for a traffic stop.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Dayton Police Department also responded to assist Trotwood crews.

During the pursuit, Skirvin drove erratically, swerved into oncoming traffic — forcing a Trotwood cruiser to take evasive action to avoid a collision — and fired a rifle at officers out the window of his pickup truck, police said.

Skirvin reportedly drove over tire deflation devices at U.S. 35 West near Liscum Drive, then drove across all west and east lanes and hit a sheriff’s cruiser head on and landed on top of a Trotwood police cruiser.

Skirvin had no known local criminal history outside of minor traffic infractions in the Dayton area, police said.

It is not clear how many times Skirvin was hit, but seven Dayton officers, four Trotwood officers and two deputies fired their weapons.

A Montgomery County grand jury in July declined to indict the 13 officers — 12 men and one woman — involved in the shootout, finding that they had acted lawfully, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Skirvin and the Trotwood officer hurt in the crash, identified as Michael Richardson, were taken to Miami Valley Hospital — Skirvin by ambulance and the officer by cruiser. Both have since recovered.

Skirvin’s daughter was treated and released after she was hit, Trotwood police said.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

U.S. 35 was shut down for more than eight hours between Infirmary Road and Abbey Avenue for the investigation and cleanup.