Former child care worker arrested in child porn investigation in Tipp City

Miami County sheriff’s deputies and Tipp City police served a search warrant in the 700 block of Cheyenne Place after the sheriff’s office received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of possible child porn at that address, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Evidence seized confirmed child pornography was being uploaded and downloaded by 29-year-old Thomas H. Allore, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators seized multiple computers, cell phones, portable hard drives and IT-related materials.