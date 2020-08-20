Former corrections officer sentenced to 5 years in prison for sexual battery

A former Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer was sentenced to five years in prison for sexual misconduct at the county jail.
Franco Villella pleaded no contest to six counts of sexual battery in July.
He was sentenced to five years in prison for each count, but the the sentences will be served at the same time.
Villella was also ordered to register as a Tier III sex offender. Tier III offenders must verify their address every 90 days for the rest of their lives.
The charges stemmed from accusations that Villella led a female inmate into seldom-used jail bathroom stall and forced her to engage in sexual conduct with him.
He was first charged in 2018 before facing additional charges in April 2019, after another victim, who was also an inmate, came forward, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.