Former Dayton attorney pleads guilty after being accused of grooming Nevada girl

As part of the deal, Six agreed to an indefinite prison term of two to six years, followed by five years of parole. He will also be found a Tier II sex offender, meaning he will have to register his address every 180 days for 25 years, and will be forbidden from contacting the victim or other minors.

As part of the deal, 34 charges were dismissed.

Six was not in the Montgomery County Jail at time of writing and is scheduled to be sentenced April 9.

The investigation into Six started in March 2023 after the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force alerted Dayton police that he might have images of child sexual assault on his Snapchat account, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

“After a thorough search of the defendant’s electronics and online accounts, it was determined he had maintained contact with an underage minor in Nevada and had sent and requested nude images. Additionally, the defendant had chats with the minor and discussed his (sexual fantasies). The relationship continued until the defendant’s Snapchat account was shut down by the company because of the child pornographic material his account contained,” according to a statement from the prosecutor’s office.

According to an amended indictment filed Oct. 18, the incidents allegedly started when the girl was 15, and happened between April 30, 2021 and April 25, 2023.

“This defendant groomed the child and continually victimized her. Sexual predators who do these types of things need to be locked up in prison where they cannot victimize any other children,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said.

Six is a graduate of the West Virginia University College of Law who was admitted to the Ohio Bar in November 2021 as a transfer. His license to practice law was suspended Oct. 19, 2023. He was among 171 attorney sanctioned for failing to comply with continuing legal education requirements, and one of 16 suspended, according to the Ohio Supreme Court.