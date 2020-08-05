Former Dayton RTA bus driver charged in deadly crash

A former RTA bus driver was charged in connection to a March crash that killed a woman in downtown Dayton.
Sean Belyeu, 53, pleaded not guilty in Dayton Municipal Court to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.
Defense attorney Ben Swift didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday. The Dayton city prosecutor’s office said that Belyeu could face 90 days in jail and a $750 fine, if convicted.
Belyeu is accused of driving a bus on March 10 that hit 56-year-old Lynn Willis. She died later.
“At approximately 06:55 hours, an RTA bus was in the process of turning left from South Wilkinson Street onto West Third Street and struck a pedestrian that was in the crosswalk crossing West Third Street,” said Dayton police Sgt. Shawn Smiley at the time. “The pedestrian, a female age 56, was taken by medic to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries and later succumbed to her injuries.”
RTA told the Dayton Daily News on Wednesday it continues to work with investigators.
“RTA was deeply saddened by the accident on March 10 where a life was lost. We continue to work with investigators and other parties,” Deputy CEO Bob Ruzinsky said. “Mr. Belyeu’s employment was terminated on March 19th, following RTA policy. Our thoughts continue to be with the families of all involved in this tragic event.”
According to online court records, Belyeu is due back in court Aug. 10 for an arraignment.