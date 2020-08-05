Former Dayton RTA bus driver charged in deadly crash

Belyeu is accused of driving a bus on March 10 that hit 56-year-old Lynn Willis. She died later.

“At approximately 06:55 hours, an RTA bus was in the process of turning left from South Wilkinson Street onto West Third Street and struck a pedestrian that was in the crosswalk crossing West Third Street,” said Dayton police Sgt. Shawn Smiley at the time. “The pedestrian, a female age 56, was taken by medic to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries and later succumbed to her injuries.”