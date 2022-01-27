Former New Miami softball coach indicted on felony sex charges

Ashley Ra-Nae Rison, 30, was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury on eight counts of sexual battery and tampering with evidence, all felonies, and one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor, a misdemeanor.

Rison was arraigned Thursday in Butler County Common Pleas Court where Judge Dan Haughey set bond at $10,000 with a 10 percent rule. If bond is posted, Haughey ordered Rion be placed on a GPS monitor and have no contact with the victim.