Former police officer indicted for reckless homicide after 3-year-old dies from gunshot

Police were alerted to the shooting when a male 911 caller told dispatchers about the incident.

“He picked up a firearm,” the caller told a Butler County dispatcher.

After a few questions on his condition, the dispatcher asked, “He did shoot himself, right?”

“Yes, we believe so,” the caller said.

The caller said the gun used was on the second story at the residential home when it was discharged. The caller said the child’s mom is a nurse but could not control the bleeding despite applying pressure. The boy also experienced seizures after he apparently shot himself.