Former RTA bus driver pleads guilty in deadly crash

“Mr. Belyeu is remorseful for the tragedy that occurred in this case, and his sympathies are with the family,” the statement says. “He looks forward to apologizing to the victim’s family at the time of sentencing. Mr. Belyeu was a long-term employee with RTA at the time of the accident, and he had no intention to cause any harm in this case.”

Woody Willis, the husband of Lynn Willis, tells the Dayton Daily News that his wife was a caring, loving person.

“At approximately 06:55 hours, an RTA bus was in the process of turning left from South Wilkinson Street onto West Third Street and struck a pedestrian that was in the crosswalk crossing West Third Street,” said Dayton police Sgt. Shawn Smiley at the time. “The pedestrian ... was taken by medic to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries and later succumbed to her injuries.”

RTA previously told media that it was saddened by the accident, that Belyeu’s employment was terminated and that it worked with investigators.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families of all involved in this tragic event,” the RTA said.

Belyeu faces up to 90 days in jail and a $750 fine, according to the prosecutor’s office.