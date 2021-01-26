Former RTA bus driver pleads guilty in deadly crash

A former RTA bus driver pleaded guilty in connection to a crash that killed a woman in downtown Dayton last year.
Sean Belyeu entered the plea in the misdemeanor case Monday in Dayton Municipal Court. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered, and a sentencing date will be scheduled later, the Dayton City Prosecutor’s Office said.
Belyeu is accused of driving a bus on March 10 that hit 56-year-old Lynn Willis.
Willis was an employee at the Social Security Administration office at the Federal Courthouse. Her loved ones remembered her as a friendly and loyal person.
Defense attorney Ben Swift released a statement on behalf of Belyeu on Tuesday when reached by the Dayton Daily News.
“Mr. Belyeu is remorseful for the tragedy that occurred in this case, and his sympathies are with the family,” the statement says. “He looks forward to apologizing to the victim’s family at the time of sentencing. Mr. Belyeu was a long-term employee with RTA at the time of the accident, and he had no intention to cause any harm in this case.”
“At approximately 06:55 hours, an RTA bus was in the process of turning left from South Wilkinson Street onto West Third Street and struck a pedestrian that was in the crosswalk crossing West Third Street,” said Dayton police Sgt. Shawn Smiley at the time. “The pedestrian ... was taken by medic to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries and later succumbed to her injuries.”
RTA previously told media that it was saddened by the accident, that Belyeu’s employment was terminated and that it worked with investigators.
“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families of all involved in this tragic event,” the RTA said.
Belyeu faces up to 90 days in jail and a $750 fine, according to the prosecutor’s office.