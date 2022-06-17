Former Trenton police officer found guilty of child rape

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 10. Greene, who had been free on $50,000 bond awaiting trial, was taken into custody.

The victims testified during the trial and Greene took the stand, testifying in his own defense.

Some of the crimes happened while Greene was employed as a police officer, according to the indictment.

Greene was a police officer in Trenton from 1978 to 2008 and he retired as a sergeant, according to city officials. He then worked as a part-time corrections officer at the Butler County Sheriff’s Office from October 2008 to August 2009 before being laid off.

The crimes occurred between Aug. 10, 2004, and Aug. 28, 2019. The victims are known to Greene.