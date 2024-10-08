Former Wayne Local treasurer, daughter indicted on theft, other charges

According to a Warren County grand jury report, Ronald L. James, 69, was indicted on charges of tampering with records, theft in office and having an unlawful interest in a public contract, all felonies.

Jenae M. James, 43, was indicted on one felony count of theft, the grand jury report said.

The report said that from Jan. 1, 2019 to Oct. 31, 2022, Ronald James used his office to “falsify documents directing additional money to a family member and a contract to a business partner.” During that same time, Jenae James is accused of obtaining property through deception.

Ronald worked for the district for 24 years, submitting his resignation in late October, 2022 where he cited “personal and professional reasons” for his quitting. At the time, the Ohio Auditor of State’s Office confirmed that there was an open audit and investigation involving the district.

We have reached out to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office for more information.