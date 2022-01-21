Franklin man accused of stealing from laundromat coin machines, taking police cruiser keys

According to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell, Burns was able to break free from officers after being picked up in a neighboring county, was taken to the hospital after complaining of chest pains and later somehow obtained the cruiser key during that trip to the hospital.

“Franklin Police go pick him in up in Montgomery County. He’s cuffed and as he is getting out of the car at the police station, he takes off running, they catch him and when they catch him he complains he is having chest pains and trouble breathing,” Fornshell said. “Then he (is transported) to Atrium and somehow he is able to obtain the police car keys.”