Franklin man sentenced to prison, license suspension for 2023 crash that killed trustee

15 minutes ago
A Franklin man was sentenced to prison connected to a 2023 crash in West Carrollton that killed a Greene County township trustee.

Bryan Day, 31, was sentenced by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Montgomery to one year in prison, with no possibility of early release, with credit for 39 days already spent in confinement. He will then spend up to two years on parole, and his driver’s license will also be suspended for 15 years.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused of OVI crash that killed Greene County twp. trustee pleads guilty as charged

Day was charged connected to an April 11, 2023 death of Mark Campbell, 44, of Jamestown. Campbell was elected as a Ross Twp. trustee in 2021.

According to a West Carrollton crash report, at around 12:50 p.m. Day was driving a 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck eastbound on East Dixie Drive.

When he was approaching the intersection with Dryden Road, he changed lanes and crashed into the back of Campbell’s 2017 Toyota Camry, which was waiting to turn left, the report said.

The pickup truck rolled and came to a stop in the median, while the Camry spun before coming to rest in the intersection.

Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene. Medics took Day to Kettering Health Main Campus for minor injuries.

The crash report said that Day had cannabinoids in his system at the time of the crash.

He was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and reckless homicide, and pleaded guilty as charged.

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.