Franklin Twp. man accused of taking photos of naked minor

A Franklin Twp. man is facing several child sexual abuse material charges after reportedly taking photos of a naked minor and trying to delete the images.
Conner S. Burns, 25, was indicted Monday in the Warren County Common Pleas Court on seven counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, 14 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance and one count each of tampering with evidence and possessing criminal tools, all felonies.
According to a Warren County grand jury report, Burns is accused of taking photos of the minor “in a state of nudity” on Aug. 20, 2023, in Franklin Twp., then attempting to delete the images to try to hide them from a criminal investigation.
According to the Warren County court website, Burns was scheduled for arraignment Tuesday morning, and entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.
Burns is held on a $25,000 bond in the Warren County Jail, according to the jail website.
He is scheduled to be back in court on July 19, court documents said.
