Greene County man on death row granted new trial in 1988 murder

In court documents, Hein agreed with the defense’s argument that some of the methods used to identify Myers and determine time of death like hair microscopy and fingermark analysis were scientifically unreliable, and that new DNA analysis excluding Myers as the source of male DNA on multiple objects from the scene might change a jurist’s mind.

Hein vacated Myers’ conviction and ordered a new trial to take place, court documents said.

While filing for a new trial, lawyers for Myers said that the state of Ohio’s case relied on “unreliable and faulty forensic science to obtain Myers’ conviction.”

The state argued, though, that no “reasonable factfinder” would have found Myers not guilty or ineligible for the death penalty, saying that Myers was the last person seen with Maher, had her wallet, confessed to the murder to fellow inmates and had motive to commit the crime.

Maher, who was pregnant and had one young child, was found nearly dead near railroad tracks on the south side of Xenia around 3 a.m. on Aug. 4, 1988, reports said. She had been strangled, and the railroad spike had been driven through her temple. She died shortly after while being flown to the hospital.

She had been out drinking with her boyfriend, Glenn Smith, and with Myers, who was then 23 years old.

Smith was arrested at one of the bars just after 1 a.m. A police officer said that soon after, he saw Myers walking with Maher up Home Avenue in the direction of the tracks. Myers was arrested with both Maher’s and Smith’s wallets in his possession and charged days later, records said.

Myers hadn’t been prosecuted by 1991 and charges were dropped, but in 1993 Myers was re-indicted for murder after serving time for a separate forgery conviction. After delays, Myers was found guilty in 1996, and the jury recommended the death penalty.

