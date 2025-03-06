Greene County school aide accused of injuring student with special needs in ‘aggressive’ incident

She is scheduled to be in court April 4, court documents said.

According to a Bellbrook police report, the incident took place Jan. 28, at the Sugarcreek Bellbrook Academy at 60 E. South St.

The academy is a part of the Greene County Educational Service Center, which provides services such as help with students with significant special needs to county public school districts.

The police report said that a student at the school, who is nonverbal and has special needs, was being difficult while boarding the bus at the end of the school day and began to grab and pull on the school bus aide’s hair. Olinger then came onto the bus and took him off the bus aide.

In statements, Olinger said that she picked him up by his harness as she tried to put him in his seat as he was kicking and “bucking,” which led to him falling out from under her and hitting his head on the side of the bus.

Olinger said that she was the primary aide for the student since October 2024 and throughout her experience had never had an incident like this before, adding that she had previously worked with Greene County Juvenile Services, according to the report.

The bus aide said that the incident was much more aggressive, saying that Olinger “roughly threw” the child into his seat, hitting his head into the window and leading to him crying out in pain, according to the police report. She said that Olinger apologized to the boy but added that the way Olinger handled him was “aggressive” and “hostile.”

According to the report, Olinger was placed on administrative leave while the investigation into the incident was ongoing. She is listed on the service center website as an aide for intensive needs classrooms.

We have reached out to the educational service center for a statement on the incident and will update this story with any reply.