Greene County Sheriff’s Office warns of scammer posing as deputy

Multiple citizens have received calls from the scammer, who claims to have information about the victim’s failure to report for jury duty, according to the sheriff’s office. The caller then attempts to pressure the victim into paying via gift cards to avoid having a warrant issued for their arrest.

“The Greene County Sheriff’s Office will never demand payment from citizens in this manner,” the sheriff’s office said. “If you receive any suspicious calls, please call the sheriff’s office to verify the authenticity before falling victim to a scam. Anytime you are asked to pay for something by gift card this should be a red flag.”