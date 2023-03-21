Former fire cadet faces charges in New Year’s Eve barn fire

The barn was a complete loss, court documents said, and the cause of the fire was deemed “undetermined.”

On March 15, investigators said that they interviewed Harrison, who said he lived at the residence on Payne Road with his girlfriend and grandmother but moved out a week before the fire.

According to court documents, Harrison admitted he started the fire, waited until the barn was burning and called 911.

Harrison was an active member of the Hollansburg Fire Department Cadet program, and responded to the fire scene on Payne Road as a firefighter, documents said.

Harrison was released March 17 on his own recognizance and is next due in court April 20.