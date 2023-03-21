Former fire cadet faces charges in New Year’s Eve barn fire

BreakingNews
Crime & Law
By - Staff Writer
1 hour ago

A former fire cadet is accused of starting a fire on New Year’s Eve that destroyed a barn and then assisting crews as they worked to put it out.

Trevor Harrison, 24, of Greenville, was charged March 15 with arson in the Darke County Common Pleas Court, though the Darke County Prosecutor’s Office is considering further charges, according to a release.

Credit: Darke County Jail

Credit: Darke County Jail

On New Years Eve, a barn fire was report at the 2600 block of Payne Road.

At 10:02 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022, the Hollansburg Fire Department, along with multiple mutual aid fire departments to the 2600 block of Payne Road in Hollansburg on a reported barn fire, according to an affidavit.

The barn was a complete loss, court documents said, and the cause of the fire was deemed “undetermined.”

On March 15, investigators said that they interviewed Harrison, who said he lived at the residence on Payne Road with his girlfriend and grandmother but moved out a week before the fire.

According to court documents, Harrison admitted he started the fire, waited until the barn was burning and called 911.

Harrison was an active member of the Hollansburg Fire Department Cadet program, and responded to the fire scene on Payne Road as a firefighter, documents said.

Harrison was released March 17 on his own recognizance and is next due in court April 20.

