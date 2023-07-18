Greenville woman found guilty of abuse of corpse in body found in shallow grave

A Greenville woman who was charged in connection to the death of a man whose body was found in a shallow grave at a commercial poultry farm was found guilty on two counts Tuesday.

Ashlee Fletcher, 48, was found guilty of tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse, according to Darke County Common Pleas Court records. She is currently being held in the Darke County Jail and is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 8.

Credit: Darke County Jail Credit: Darke County Jail

A warrant was issued for Fletcher and Dean Baker, 35, of Greenville after the body of 30-year-old Corey Fleming was found on Aug. 20, 2022 in a shallow grave at a commercial poultry operation at a farm in Brown Township, according to police.

Fleming had been reported missing two days before by his family in Union City. The same day, a person reached out to the Greenville Police Department with information about Fleming.

Greenville police said that they found a handgun and ammunition while searching Fletcher’s home on the same day that the body was found. Both gun and ammunition with in a plastic tote with personal items believed to belong to Fletcher, police said.

A “be on the look out,” or BOLO, was issued for multiple states between Ohio and Florida for the pair, and they were both arrested Aug. 24, 2022 near Ocala, Florida.

After an eight-day jury trial in the Clark County Common Pleas Court, Baker was found guilty on June 9, 2023 of murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Judge Douglas Rastatter immediately sentenced Baker to 15 years to life for murder plus a three-year firearm specification, three years for tampering with evidence plus one year for abuse of a corpse, to be served consecutively, according to sentencing documents filed June 16.