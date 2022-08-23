Body of missing man found in shallow grave in Darke County

Law enforcement agencies in Darke County are investigating after a missing man was found dead in shallow grave in Brown Twp. in northwest Darke County Saturday.
The Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department, Union City Police Department and Darke County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of 30-year-old Corey Fleming, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
Fleming’s family reported him as missing to Union City police on Thursday. Due to suspicious circumstances, the Greenville Police Department also opened an investigation.
The joint investigation led officers to rural parts of Darke County, according to the sheriff’s office.
On Saturday afternoon, investigators from the sheriff’s office and Greenville police found a shallow grave while searching a commercial poultry operation in Brown Twp., according to a press release. Fleming’s body was reportedly in the grave.
His death is being investigated as a homicide.
A warrant has been issued for two people in connection to the investigation. Dean Baker, 35, of Greenville, is wanted on tampering with evidence charges and 37-year-old Ashlee Fletcher, of Greenville, is wanted on having weapons under disability charges.
Anyone with any information on the case should call the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at 937-548-2020 or the Greenville Police Department at 937-548-1103.
