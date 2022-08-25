2 arrested in Florida in connection to Darke County homicide

Dean M. Baker, 35, of Greenville, and Ashlee Fletcher, 37, also of Greenville, were arrested at a truck stop around 10:15 p.m., according to Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker. A warrant had been issued for Baker on a tampering with evidence charge and a warrant was issued for Fletcher on having weapons while under disability.

Whittaker identified the pair as persons of interest in the death of Corey Fleming. Fleming had been missing since Aug. 7 and his body was discovered in a shallow grave at a commercial poultry farm Saturday following an investigation by deputies and the Greenville Police Department.