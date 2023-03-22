Gunman stole more than $19K in Cashland robbery, Moraine police say

The worker handed the phone to another employee, who identified the robber as Thompson.

“He’s been a customer here for three or four years,” she said.

The workers were forced to the back of the store at gunpoint, and the robber took the safe, she said.

“The employees reported that Thompson entered the store after hours through an unlocked front door and inquired about a loan before he pulled out a handgun and demanded cash. Thompson forced employees to access a safe and managed to flee with over $19,000 in cash,” Moraine police Sgt. Andrew Parish stated in a release.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about Thompson’s whereabouts is urged to call the Moraine Police Division at 937-535-1166 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).