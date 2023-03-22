Gunman stole more than $19K in Cashland robbery, Moraine police say

A customer armed with a handgun stole more than $19,000 during a robbery Monday evening at a Cashland store, Moraine police say.
Police identified the suspect as 42-year-old Ronald H. Thompson Jr. of Dayton, and are asking for the public’s help to find him. He stands 5 feet, 10 inches and weighs 168 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Credit: Moraine Police Division
Credit: Moraine Police Division
Officers responded around 6:15 p.m. to the payday loan business at 5586 Springboro Pike after a worker reported an armed robbery.
“We just got robbed at Cashland,” a 911 caller told a dispatcher. “We know exactly who it is.”
The worker handed the phone to another employee, who identified the robber as Thompson.
“He’s been a customer here for three or four years,” she said.
The workers were forced to the back of the store at gunpoint, and the robber took the safe, she said.
“The employees reported that Thompson entered the store after hours through an unlocked front door and inquired about a loan before he pulled out a handgun and demanded cash. Thompson forced employees to access a safe and managed to flee with over $19,000 in cash,” Moraine police Sgt. Andrew Parish stated in a release.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about Thompson’s whereabouts is urged to call the Moraine Police Division at 937-535-1166 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).
About the Author