X

Gunman stole more than $19K in Cashland robbery, Moraine police say

Crime & Law
By
Updated 3 minutes ago
Employee to dispatcher: ‘We know exactly who it is’

A customer armed with a handgun stole more than $19,000 during a robbery Monday evening at a Cashland store, Moraine police say.

Police identified the suspect as 42-year-old Ronald H. Thompson Jr. of Dayton, and are asking for the public’s help to find him. He stands 5 feet, 10 inches and weighs 168 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Credit: Moraine Police Division

Credit: Moraine Police Division

Officers responded around 6:15 p.m. to the payday loan business at 5586 Springboro Pike after a worker reported an armed robbery.

“We just got robbed at Cashland,” a 911 caller told a dispatcher. “We know exactly who it is.”

The worker handed the phone to another employee, who identified the robber as Thompson.

“He’s been a customer here for three or four years,” she said.

The workers were forced to the back of the store at gunpoint, and the robber took the safe, she said.

“The employees reported that Thompson entered the store after hours through an unlocked front door and inquired about a loan before he pulled out a handgun and demanded cash. Thompson forced employees to access a safe and managed to flee with over $19,000 in cash,” Moraine police Sgt. Andrew Parish stated in a release.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about Thompson’s whereabouts is urged to call the Moraine Police Division at 937-535-1166 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).

In Other News
1
Man indicted in deadly stabbing at Englewood workplace
2
Police: Driver jailed in US 35 deadly pedestrian crash in Dayton
3
911 call: Man says he was defending car break-in during shooting at...
4
Man found struck, killed on US 35 in Dayton ID’d
5
Fairborn transgender woman stands trial for Xenia YMCA locker room...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top