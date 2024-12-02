Breaking: City of Dayton seeks public input on Salem Avenue reconstruction

Gunshot victim crashes car in Dayton, dies of injuries

A gunshot victim who crashed his car into a pole early Saturday in Dayton has died of his injuries.

Officers dispatched just before 1:25 a.m. to a shots fired call in the area of Kammer Avenue and Winters Street found a 43-year-old man inside his vehicle that crashed into a pole at Kammer and North Woodward avenues, said Dayton Police Sgt. Richard Taylor.

“The male had a gunshot wound and officers began performing life-saving measures,” Taylor said.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

