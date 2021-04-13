Hamilton chiropractor facing 26 sex-related charges indicted again for new alleged crimes

Assistant Butler County Prosecutor Kelly Heile said the new indictment alleges charges against a victim who came forward after the initial indictment as the ninth alleged victim.

The new charges allege the crimes occurred between June 4, 2013 and June 3, 2016, according to the indictment.

In February, in a deal with the chiropractic board, Boyd agreed to place his license on inactive status indefinitely, according to documents obtained by the Journal-News.

“Dr. Boyd further agrees that placing his license on inactive status does not forfeit the board’s ability to impose disciplinary sanctions against his license upon any adjudication hearing,” the agreement states.

Boyd was scheduled for a hearing before the board last month, but that hearing did not take place.

The agreement also states after the criminal case and possible appeals the board may schedule another hearing.

The Ohio State Chiropractic Board sent Boyd a letter on February 2020 notifying him of sexual misconduct allegations by two patients dating back to 1989 and the early 1990s. Two more patients with allegations as late as 2012 were added to the complaint in June.