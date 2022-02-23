Hamilton man calls 911 on way to hospital: ‘My brother shot me’

A child told dispatchers in a 911 call placed from a car rushing to the ER, “My dad got shot in the head.”

Justin Glenn, is heard yelling in the background, “We are on our way to the hospital. My brother shot me.”

The child cries and tries to tell the dispatcher where they are and the color of the vehicle they are driving.

“I am in front of the hospital ... please don’t kill me,” Glenn tells dispatchers. Then there is a lot of commotion and sobbing.

Glenn, 39, went into the hospital lobby with a 9mm handgun and placed it on the front desk counter, according to police. Glenn is under indictment from Hamilton County for a felony drug charge and is not legally permitted to possess a firearm. He was arrested on the firearm violation, but has not been charged in connection to his brother’s death, according to Sgt. Rich Burkhardt.

Jason Glenn died on the way to the hospital, according to police and Gmoser.

Hamilton police are continuing to investigate the fatal shooting and it will be presented to a grand jury for consideration because Justin Glenn is charged with having weapons under disability, but a charge in connection to the fatal shooting is not likely, Gmoser said.

“I sat down and watched the tape frame, by frame, by frame,” Gmoser said. “Having seen the evidence in the case, it is apparent that Justin was fired upon by his brother, which struck him in the head, and he immediately returned fire, killing his brother.”

Gmoser said the men were arguing next to a vehicle and the tape shows a flash go off beside Justin Glenn’s head. Then he grabs what appears to be a gun from his waist, raises it and returns fire.

Justin Glenn remained housed in the Butler County Jail this morning, but Gmoser said he will request the weapons charge against him be dismissed in Hamilton Municipal Court so that the entire case can be presented to a grand jury.

According to the police report, “(Justin) and his brother got into a physical altercation that led to the defendant shooting his brother, and firing several more shots in the air. (Justin) then fled the scene and ended up at the hospital to seek medical attention.”

Dispatchers received five 911 calls on the night of the shooting, four from neighbors.

A female caller said, “You need need to get somebody here quick. There’s a whole bunch of gun shots and there is a kid crying.”

She said she heard a lot of shots. “He probably unloaded a gun.”

Another caller told dispatchers, “There is a guy across the street shooting people. It is my neighbor.”

The woman pulled her children away from the windows to safety.

She and neighbors ventured outside after seeing a car pull away. She said, “Oh my God it’s his brother, he killed his brother. You guys need to hurry.”