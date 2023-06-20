Hamilton man charged with murder in Lebanon woman’s death in Franklin

Bail was set at $1 million for a Hamilton man is accused of shooting and killing a Lebanon woman at the Emerald Edge Apartments in Franklin.

Elijah Malik Thomas, 26, was arraigned Tuesday in Franklin Municipal Court for murder and felonious assault. He pleased not guilty.

Franklin police were dispatched around 12:40 a.m. Sunday to Boulder Drive at the apartment complex off East Second Street (Ohio 73), where they found a woman shot multiple times who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lt. Brian Pacifico said Thomas fired multiple shots at the woman before he fled on foot. The woman was identified as 23-year-old Katelyn Puckett of Lebanon.

Thomas was arrested around 9:35 a.m. Sunday following a traffic stop in Franklin and was taken into custody without incident, Pacifico said.

Thomas remains held in the Warren County Jail.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call detective Amanda Myers at the Franklin Division of Police at 937-746-2882.