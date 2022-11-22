Harrison Twp. man indicted in Dayton sexual assault case

A Harrison Twp. man indicted last week in a Dayton sexual assault case is now jailed.
Mark Anthony Bass Jr., 25, was booked Tuesday morning into the Montgomery County Jail and is awaiting arraignment in the Montgomery County Jail after a county grand jury indicted him Friday for two counts each of rape and kidnapping.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
The incident reportedly happened July 17 on Prescott Avenue in Dayton and involved a woman known to Bass, according to the indictment and the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
An arrest warrant had been issued for Bass following his indictment.
His arraignment had been scheduled for Dec. 1, but it is not clear whether that date will change now that he is in custody.
