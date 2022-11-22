dayton-daily-news logo
X

Harrison Twp. man indicted in Dayton sexual assault case

Crime & Law
By
4 hours ago

A Harrison Twp. man indicted last week in a Dayton sexual assault case is now jailed.

Mark Anthony Bass Jr., 25, was booked Tuesday morning into the Montgomery County Jail and is awaiting arraignment in the Montgomery County Jail after a county grand jury indicted him Friday for two counts each of rape and kidnapping.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The incident reportedly happened July 17 on Prescott Avenue in Dayton and involved a woman known to Bass, according to the indictment and the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

An arrest warrant had been issued for Bass following his indictment.

His arraignment had been scheduled for Dec. 1, but it is not clear whether that date will change now that he is in custody.

In Other News
1
Homicide unit investigating after person found dead in Dayton
2
Woman injured in Dayton stabbing, 1 in custody
3
Bond set at $10M for man accused of killing 4 in Butler Twp.
4
Washington Twp. man, 21, arrested by FBI, charged with school shooting...
5
‘I’m innocent:’ Jury awards $45M to Fairborn man wrongfully imprisoned

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top