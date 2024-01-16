Harrison Twp. man sentenced to 20 years to life in murder case

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Huber Heights police were dispatched Sept. 20, 2021, to a Tilbury Road house after Woolard’s daughter called 911 to report finding her father not breathing.

She told dispatchers Woolard wasn’t moving and there was blood on the couch, according to police records.

Officers found Woolard had been stabbed multiple times.

“Further investigation determined the defendant, who was known to the victim, had entered the victim’s home and stabbed him to death,” a statement from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office read.

An autopsy determined Woolard had been stabbed at least 20 times, including four times to the heart.