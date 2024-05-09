Harrison Twp. woman pleads guilty to stealing pills from Clayton pharmacy

By
0 minutes ago
A Harrison Twp. woman faces 1½ years in prison for stealing pills from a Clayton pharmacy.

Tania Evonne Moody, 21, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to one felony count of theft of drugs via a bill of information.

On Dec. 12, 2023, Moody stole alprazolam, also known as Xanax, from First Care Pharmacy at 8265 N. Main St., according to the bill of information filed May 1.

Alprazolam, the most commonly prescribed psychotropic medication in the U.S., typically is used to manage panic and anxiety disorders. It also has a potential for abuse and addiction.

Moody is scheduled to be sentenced June 4.

