Woman injured, mother, son facing charges after Eaton hit and run

The report said that the woman was walking north on Barron Street when she tried to cross Deem Street. A 2005 Honda CR-V, driving east on Deem Street, hit the woman and fled the scene.

Eaton Fire & EMS took the woman to Reid Hospital with suspected serious injuries, the report said.

Eaton Police Lt. David Sizemore said on Friday that the woman suffered from broken bones and several lacerations, but believes that she may have been released from the hospital.

Sizemore said that after the crash police put out a call on social media to ask the public to help identify the suspect, and within a few hours they received a call.

The driver was identified as Roy C. Dawson Jr., 45, of West Alexandria, Sizemore said, adding that police had dealt with him “quite a bit” before and he doesn’t have a driver’s license. An officer who had recently pulled Dawson over recalled that the vehicle belonged to his mother.

Sizemore said that the Preble County Sheriff’s Office went to Dawson’s mother’s house and found the vehicle, and soon after found him hiding nearby.

Dawson was charged with a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident, Sizemore said, as well as a charge of tampering with evidence, because after the crash Dawson went to a gas station car wash to try to clean off evidence.

“It’s ruthless that he left and didn’t check on her,” the lieutenant said, adding that it made it worse that he then thought to go to the car wash.

His mother was also charged with unlawful entrustment for letting her son drive her vehicle since she knew he didn’t have a license, the lieutenant said. He added that the vehicle was being forfeited after this incident.

The vehicle was towed to the Eaton Police Department and Dawson was booked into the jail, Sizemore said.

Dawson was not in the Preble County Jail Friday afternoon.