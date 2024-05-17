BreakingNews
Jury finds man guilty of aggravated murder in Miamisburg man's 2022 robbery, shooting

Jury finds man guilty of aggravated murder in Miamisburg man's 2022 robbery, shooting

47 minutes ago
A jury this week found a man guilty of aggravated murder and other charges for shooting a Miamisburg man twice in the head just over two years ago and stealing items from his home.

Tony Lee Smith Jr., 29, of Miamisburg will be sentenced June 4 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after he was convicted of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and felonious assault, each with firearm specifications that will add time at sentencing, plus tampering with evidence.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Dylan Judd.

Miamisburg police responded shortly after 12:30 p.m. April 6, 2022, to the 1100 block of East Pearl Street after Judd’s girlfriend called for help.

“He’s got a gash on his head, he’s bleeding,” she said in a 911 call. “I don’t think he’s breathing.”

When officers arrived, they found Judd shot two times and lying in a pool of blood, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith was identified as a suspect through surveillance footage from nearby residences. He was apprehended the following day when police were canvassing East Central Avenue in Miamisburg for evidence in the deadly shooting.

Smith was found with a backpack that matched the one seen on video that contained items from Judd’s house, including an Xbox game system with the same serial number recorded on a past pawn receipt, according to an affidavit filed in Miamisburg Municipal Court.

“There was also evidence of suspected blood inside the bookbag and on some of the contents. Tony also had a cut on one of his fingers,” the court document stated.

During questioning, Smith admitted he was the person on surveillance video and that he was inside the house for an hour. He told police he was let out by Judd and that he left through the back door, according to the court record.

Smith remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.

