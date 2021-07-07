Home burglary suspect arrested in Harrison Twp.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were called at 1 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a burglary in progress in the 5200 block of Susan Drive. The suspect had left when deputies arrived, but four children who live there gave a description of the suspect who damaged the house and garage before leaving, according to a press release.

Also, home security camera footage clearly showed the suspect — identified as 48-year-old Rodney Morse Smith Jr. — and the vehicle he was driving, including the license plate, the release stated.