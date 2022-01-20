Huber Heights man accused of attempting to shoot, rob other man over marijuana

One of the vehicles crashed into a ditch off Rip Rap Road near Little York Road. People got out of the vehicles and then more gunfire was reported.

One person ran toward the Great Miami River, while the others remained in the vehicles, according to police. Officers found several casings and a gun.

No one was shot during the incident.

Chambers was arrested Monday evening on Rip Rap Road, according to jail booking records. His bond was set at $500,000 on Wednesday, according to court records.