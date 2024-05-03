Huber Heights man who turned himself in to police in child sex case gets 8 years in prison

He also was designated a Tier I sex offender, which will require him to register his address annually for 15 years.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Seagraves arrived Jan. 11 at the Huber Heights Police Division after his wife caught him with child sexual abuse images at their home, according to an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Eastern Division in Huber Heights.

He told police he downloads and shares the child sexual assault material using an application called Telegram and stores the images and videos on his cellphone, according to the affidavit.

Seagraves also told police he inappropriately touched a girl known to him when she was between the ages of 12 and 18 and recorded her in the shower when she was between the ages of 13 and 14, the document read.

Police reportedly found more than 1,000 child sexual assault images and videos on locked folders on his two cellphones, the affidavit stated.

As part of his plea agreement, two counts each of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor plus one count of voyeurism were dismissed.