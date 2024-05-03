BreakingNews
44 FREE CONCERTS: Levitt Pavilion Dayton announces 2024 season

Huber Heights man who turned himself in to police in child sex case gets 8 years in prison

Crime & Law
By
18 minutes ago
X

A Huber Heights man who turned himself in to police after his wife caught him with child sexual assault material will spend eight years in prison.

Patrick Jeffrey Seagraves, 43, was sentenced Tuesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Dennis Adkins, according to sentencing documents filed Thursday. He pleaded guilty April 3 to two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count each of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

He also was designated a Tier I sex offender, which will require him to register his address annually for 15 years.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Seagraves arrived Jan. 11 at the Huber Heights Police Division after his wife caught him with child sexual abuse images at their home, according to an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Eastern Division in Huber Heights.

He told police he downloads and shares the child sexual assault material using an application called Telegram and stores the images and videos on his cellphone, according to the affidavit.

Seagraves also told police he inappropriately touched a girl known to him when she was between the ages of 12 and 18 and recorded her in the shower when she was between the ages of 13 and 14, the document read.

Police reportedly found more than 1,000 child sexual assault images and videos on locked folders on his two cellphones, the affidavit stated.

As part of his plea agreement, two counts each of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor plus one count of voyeurism were dismissed.

In Other News
1
New Lebanon police rip new village leaders; their response? ‘Deal with...
2
Mason woman gets prison term for scalding toddler
3
After 2 mistrials, jury finds Dayton man guilty in 20-year-old child...
4
Middletown man sentenced to 10 years in prison after distributing...
5
Coroner IDs man killed in Dayton shooting

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top