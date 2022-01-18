Hamburger icon
Huber Heights police investigate gunfire at Rural King

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago
Shots continue, cause car to crash into ditch.

One of two cars involved in gunfire Monday night at a Rural King parking lot in Huber Heights crashed into a ditch, with more shots fired.

Huber Heights police were dispatched just before 6:45 p.m. to Rural King at 7611 Old Troy Pike on the report of gunshots heard in the parking lot.

As officers responded, police learned that the two vehicles involved drove away, traveling down Taylorsville Road onto Rip Rap Road, according to a release from the Huber Heights Police Division.

One of the cars crashed into a ditch off Rip Rap Road near Little York Road.

People got out of one of the vehicles, and then more gunshots were fired.

One person was seen running towards the Great Miami River and others remained in the vehicles, police said.

No one was shot.

Several casings and a gun were recovered, and the shots fired incident remains under investigation.

