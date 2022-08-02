Humane agents remove 43 animals from Germantown farm

Nearly five-dozen farm animals were removed last month from a Germantown property after they were found “living in deplorable conditions.”
Agents from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton worked with the Germantown Police Department to remove 43 animals, including one horse, two cows, three goats, seven sheep, five rabbits, seven peacocks, one turkey, two guineafowl, 11 chickens and three geese, according to a release from the humane society.
“It is always a difficult day for our team to see animals in such poor and neglectful conditions,” said Brian Weltge, president and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “However, our team is well trained and responded quickly to obtain a warrant and remove the animals from this horrible situation so that we could begin to immediately address their veterinary needs and provide them with the food, shelter and medical care they need to rehabilitate.”
They were placed in foster homes after they were found malnourished with little to no fresh food, water that “looked more like sludge” and with stalls nearly three-feet deep in fecal matter, the release stated.
“We are so grateful for the people who reported this situation,” Weltge said.
The owners surrendered the animals to the humane society and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor animal cruelty. Both were given the maximum sentence under the law and were granted up to five years of probation, the release stated.
Caring for the animals is costly for the humane society, which is a nonprofit that relies on donations to support the animals in its care. For more information or to make a donation, visit www.hsdayton.org.
Credit: Humane Society of Greater Dayton
