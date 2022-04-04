I-70 chase involving semi ends in Englewood with 1 in custody

One person is in custody after a Preble County chase involving a tractor-trailer ended in Englewood Monday morning.
The chase started around 4 a.m. in Preble County on Interstate 70 east. Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers said it ended at the 28 mile marker in Englewood.
Information about what prompted the pursuit was not available.
OSHP is handling the investigation.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are released.
In Other News
1
Attorneys: Mom and boyfriend were truthful about throwing boy’s body in...
2
Attorney for Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds wants criminal...
3
Kettering man accused of sexual conduct with 11-year-old girl
4
Englewood man accused of threatening to share nude images of teen...
5
Dayton man indicted on sex charges involving teen girl
About the Author