Indiana officer, one other in hospital following officer-involved shooting

An Indiana officer and another person are in the hospital after a shooting in Richmond, Indiana Wednesday evening.
According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Scott Keegan, the officer-involved shooting occurred near 12 Street and C Street in Richmond.
Keegan said the other person injured was a suspect.
The conditions of the officer and other person are currently not known.
We will update this story with any new information.
