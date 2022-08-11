dayton-daily-news logo
Indiana officer, one other in hospital following officer-involved shooting

Crime & Law
By
58 minutes ago

An Indiana officer and another person are in the hospital after a shooting in Richmond, Indiana Wednesday evening.

According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Scott Keegan, the officer-involved shooting occurred near 12 Street and C Street in Richmond.

Keegan said the other person injured was a suspect.

The conditions of the officer and other person are currently not known.

We will update this story with any new information.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

