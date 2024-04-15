Indiana woman accused of embezzling $380K from former Miamisburg employer

BreakingNews
An Indiana woman is accused of embezzling close to $380,000 from Stateline Medical Equipment where she worked in Miamisburg.

Corinna C. Bystrom, 44, of Liberty, Indiana, was issued a summons to appear for her Tuesday arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for one count of aggravated theft.

“An internal audit by Stateline Medical uncovered the defendant, an employee, had been writing unauthorized checks to herself since 2016, totaling approximately $380,000,” the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office stated.

The checks were written between Nov. 1, 2016, and April 11, 2023, according to her indictment.

