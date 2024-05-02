After 2 mistrials, jury finds Dayton man guilty in 20-year-old child sex case

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Crime & Law
By
33 minutes ago
X

A Dayton man was convicted Wednesday after two mistrials for sexually assaulting three girls more than 20 years ago.

Mack Deveron Perry, 49, was not present in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court when a jury around 1:30 p.m. returned guilty verdicts for rape, eight counts of gross sexual imposition and five counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, all involving girls younger than 13.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Perry complained of chest pains and was taken to a local hospital, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. He was not believed to have been admitted because he is in custody in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting sentencing on May 21.

Perry previously complained of chest pains and was taken to the hospital on the day of jury selection for his first two trials in February and April 1, which led Judge Kimberly Melnick to declare mistrials.

The case against him was investigated by the Dayton Police Department and involved delayed reporting of sexual assaults of three girls known to him — who were 27, 28, and 29 at the time he was indicted in January 2023 — that happened between 2000 and 2003, the prosecutor’s office said.

In Other News
1
Middletown man sentenced to 10 years in prison after distributing...
2
Coroner IDs man killed in Dayton shooting
3
Man found guilty of sex trafficking 2 teen runaways from Dayton group...
4
Motorcycle riders overrepresented in traffic fatalities
5
Centerville man with machine gun who threatened to commit school...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top