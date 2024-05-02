After 2 mistrials, jury finds Dayton man guilty in 20-year-old child sex case

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Perry complained of chest pains and was taken to a local hospital, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. He was not believed to have been admitted because he is in custody in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting sentencing on May 21.

Perry previously complained of chest pains and was taken to the hospital on the day of jury selection for his first two trials in February and April 1, which led Judge Kimberly Melnick to declare mistrials.

The case against him was investigated by the Dayton Police Department and involved delayed reporting of sexual assaults of three girls known to him — who were 27, 28, and 29 at the time he was indicted in January 2023 — that happened between 2000 and 2003, the prosecutor’s office said.