Infant suffers severe frostbite; mother faces felony charge

Reddick arrived at Dayton Children’s Hospital on Jan. 20 with her infant daughter, said Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan.

“The infant had severe frostbite on both feet,” he said.

The Dayton region experienced extreme cold with dangerous wind chills during that time frame, with high temperatures hovering in the low 20s and the overnight low dipping to around 3 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The indictment alleges Reddick “did recklessly create a substantial risk to the health or safety of the child by violating a duty of care, protection, or support, and said violation resulted in serious physical harm to the child.”

Reddick was issued a summons to appear for her arraignment.