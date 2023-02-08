Jefferson Twp. man indicted for attempted murder, accused of shooting friend in head

A Jefferson Twp. man indicted Wednesday is accused of shooting his friend in the head after demanding the gold chain he was wearing.
An arrest warrant was issued for 28-year-old Dylan Boyd, who is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 23 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for attempted murder, two counts each of felonious assault and aggravated robbery, and one count of having weapons while under disability. Several of the charges carry violent offender and firearms specifications that would add time at sentencing, if he is found guilty.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after a 29-year-old man showed up Jan. 15 at Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot to the head he reportedly received while visiting Boyd’s residence in the 5200 block of Big Bend Drive in Jefferson Twp., according to an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Western Division in New Lebanon.
Credit: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction
Credit: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction
“Boyd stuck a gun to (his friend’s) head, began to dig through (his friend’s) pockets and demanded that (his friend) give him the gold chain he was wearing. When (his friend) refused, Boyd grabbed at the chain and they started to fight,” the affidavit stated.
Boyd took $200 from the other man’s pocket and as they were fighting, Boyd shot him in the head, the affidavit stated.
The gunshot victim initially lost consciousness but was able to drive himself to the hospital. Boyd left the house in his SUV after the shooting, according to deputies.
The bullet went “through and through” the gunshot victim’s skull, investigators said. However, part of his skull was removed, he has several staples in his head and he will need to undergo more surgeries, the affidavit stated.
No attorney is listed for Boyd.
He was on post-release supervision at the time of the shooting after serving a nine-year prison sentence beginning in 2012 for an aggravated robbery, felonious assault and kidnapping conviction in Montgomery County, according to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction online records.
About the Author