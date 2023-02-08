Jefferson Twp. man indicted for attempted murder, accused of shooting friend in head

Boyd took $200 from the other man’s pocket and as they were fighting, Boyd shot him in the head, the affidavit stated.

The gunshot victim initially lost consciousness but was able to drive himself to the hospital. Boyd left the house in his SUV after the shooting, according to deputies.

The bullet went “through and through” the gunshot victim’s skull, investigators said. However, part of his skull was removed, he has several staples in his head and he will need to undergo more surgeries, the affidavit stated.

No attorney is listed for Boyd.

He was on post-release supervision at the time of the shooting after serving a nine-year prison sentence beginning in 2012 for an aggravated robbery, felonious assault and kidnapping conviction in Montgomery County, according to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction online records.