Jefferson Twp. man jailed, accused of pointing laser at OSHP airplane

Nicolas Alexander Sanchez-Escobar was charged Tuesday in Dayton Municipal Court with interfering with the operation of an aircraft with a laser, which is a felony.

The highway patrol airplane at 11 p.m. was flying over the 1100 block of North Gettysburg Avenue in Dayton while participating in a gun reduction initiative when the laser hit the aircraft multiple times. The tactical flight officer was able to follow the laser to Sanchez-Escobar’s home in Jefferson Twp. and described the suspect shining the laser, later identified as Sanchez-Escobar, according to an affidavit.